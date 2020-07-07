Gujarat, July 7: Heavy rainfall lashed several districts in Gujarat causing a flood-like situation in several places. According to a video shared by ANI, cattle can be seen washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari, Rajkot due to incessant rainfall.

Flooding was reported in parts of Dwarka due to the heavy rains. The Saurashtra region witnessed the wettest day of this monsoon season as districts like Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Gujarat Rains: Floods Reported in Parts of Dwarka as Several Districts Receive Intense Rainfall, Watch Video.

Cattle washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village, Rajkot:

#WATCH Gujarat: Cattle washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari, Rajkot due to incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/QHAXW7tLIX — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

A 30-year-old bridge was washed away by the heavy rains in Gujarat's Junagadh on Monday, according to a video, shared multiple times on social media. The nearly 30-year-old masonry bridge in Bamnasa village over the Sabli river served as a lifeline for the locals who used it for their daily commute to and from their village.

