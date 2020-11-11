Gandhinagar, November 11: Classes for standard nine and ten will be resumed in Gujarat from November 23. The state government has also decided to re-open college class from November 23. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the central government would be followed. Free Internet Being Provided to Students For Online Education And Exams? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

Chudasama said, “Classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also resume from November 23. The SOP of the Government of India will be followed.” According to reports. 50 percent of the class strength will be allowed. Doordarshan, All India Radio Broadcast Virtual 10th and 12th Classes Through Regional Channels During Lockdown.

Statement by Gujarat Education MInister:

Classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume from 23rd November. Classes for final year college students will also resume from 23rd November. The SOP of Government of India will be followed: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat Education Minister (file photo) pic.twitter.com/OAUzzRaOCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Schools were shut across the country in March this year, after the outbreak of COVID-19. Last month, the Gujarat government had decided to re-open schools for students of classes 9-12 in the first phase. The government has said that they would not make physical attendance compulsory due to the COVID-19. There were also reports that the government would give an option to parents to choose between physical attendance in school and online education.

