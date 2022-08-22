Ahmedabad, August 22: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and abused by her husband after he accused her of witchcraft against him and his mother. The woman filed a complaint in all women's police station in Isanpur on Sunday.

According to a report published by TOI, the victim, in her complaint, said that she got married in 2007 and has 2 kids. In 2009, after returning from her cousin's wedding, her husband started feeling unwell. He alleged that she had done black magic on him. From this incident, the abuse started, she added. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Set on Fire Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Simdega District, 6 Arrested.

The victim's mother-in-law died in 2022 after a prolonged illness for which the victim was again accused of witchcraft. The victim added that for every bad incident, her in-laws held her responsible and used to beat her and demand money from her.

The victim finally approached the police and registered a complaint. Following this, the cops at all women's police station, isanpur booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe has been initiated, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2022 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).