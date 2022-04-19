Surat, April 19: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Pandesara. The accused, identified as Ajay Patel, married and a father of 3 children including 11-year-old twin daughters, committed the crime when his wife had gone to the market and taken their kids along with her.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minor girl was playing near her house. The accused saw the girl playing alone and took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. The minor returned home and shared her ordeal with her mother, who immediately informed her husband and the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Drugged, Raped by Neighbour in Betma.

On the basis of the complaint, the cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The minor was sent for medical examination, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).