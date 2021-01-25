Gandhinagar, January 25: In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old villager is looking a prospective bride to marry for the seventh time, after his sixth wife who is reportedly 21 years younger to the man denied to get physically involve with him. They were married in September last year and separated in a couple of months. The man identified as Ayyub Degiya is a farmer from a village in Gujarat's Surat. Chhattisgarh Man Falls In Love Twice, Marries Both Women; We Are Very Happy, Say Wives.

Degiya reportedly said that his sixth wife did not approve of having physical relationship with him and always compliant of infection. He added that he had diabetes, heart diseases and other disorders and needed a wife who would have intercourse with him, as reported by Times of India.Gujarat Shocker: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife, Moves Out With Two Girlfriends; FIR Registered.

As per reports, Degiya's sixth wife did not know about his previous five marriages. She was a widow and was promised home and money by the man. However, when she was later dropped off by Degiya to her sisters's home and he never came to take her back.

After the sixth wife did a inquired about him, she came to know about his other five wives. Following this, she lodged a complaint in the local police station. He has been booked under section 498-A (cruelty to married woman).

Degiya's first wife is still alive and lives with their five children. She told Times of India that her husband was now living with another younger woman despite his first wife still being alive. She added that she had heard rumours that Degiya would be with one woman for a few months before abandoning them.

