Gujarat Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Kills Daughter-in-Law and Her Mother in Bharuch, Arrested

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and her mother in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, in a case that police believe was linked to prolonged marital discord between his son and daughter-in-law. The incident, which came to light on Wednesday, has shocked residents of the town and prompted a detailed police investigation. According to police, the accused is the father of a doctor and is suspected of carrying out the attack amid ongoing tensions within the family, as reported by TOI. Investigators said the strained relationship between his son and daughter-in-law had been a source of conflict for an extended period, and the dispute is believed to have played a role in the killings.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full sequence of events leading up to the incident, but preliminary findings indicate that the attack was not spontaneous. Gujarat Shocker: Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debts, Jumps From 13th Floor in Valsad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Weapons Recovered During Investigation

Police officials recovered a bag containing knives and an axe from the scene. The discovery has led investigators to examine whether the assault was planned in advance. Forensic teams have also collected evidence from the location as part of the ongoing probe. The accused has been taken into custody, and police are questioning him to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding the deaths. Ahmedabad: Man Reportedly Dies in Fall at Home, Probe Finds Wife and Son Allegedly Strangled Him.

Community Shock and Police Probe

The killings have sparked concern in Bharuch, with local residents expressing shock over the violent escalation of what was reportedly a family dispute. Police have urged the public not to speculate while the investigation continues.

Officials said statements from family members and other witnesses are being recorded, and additional evidence is being reviewed to reconstruct the events leading to the crime.

Family and marital disputes remain among the common factors in many domestic violence and homicide investigations across India. Law enforcement agencies often examine patterns of conflict, prior complaints, and family dynamics while determining motive in such cases. In the Bharuch case, police are continuing their investigation and are expected to file further details before the court as the inquiry progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).