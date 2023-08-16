Gujarat, August 16: In a shocking incident, an officer of a Punjab National Bank branch in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has been booked for allegedly installing a hidden camera in the women's washroom. The accused, identified as Akhilesh Saini, is facing charges under IPC section 354C following a complaint filed by a woman employee of the bank.

According to the Times of India reports, the complainant who works at the Dared branch of the bank, discovered a hole inside the washroom wall last week. Upon closer inspection, she found a spy camera hidden within the hole. The incident occurred while the bank manager was on leave, and Saini was in charge. Udupi College Washroom Video Case: No Truth in Rumours About Hidden Cameras in Toilets, Says NCW Member Khushbu Sundar.

Upon learning about the camera, the woman confronted Saini and urged him to report the matter to the police. However, Saini admitted to his wrongdoing and apologised, asking her not to escalate the issue. Disturbed by the incident, the woman informed two senior employees from another branch, Sanjay Meena and Pradeepkumar Singh. Hidden Camera in Girl's Bathroom in Aligarh: Hostel Warden Makes 'Objectionable' Videos of Minor Girl Students by Placing Mobile in Bathrooms, Suspended After Probe.

Together, they broke the camera and its memory card in an attempt to settle the matter internally. Unsatisfied with the resolution, the complainant began experiencing distress due to the thought of the spy camera in her workplace washroom. She later discovered that the same accused had previously installed a camera as well, prompting her to file a formal complaint. While Saini is currently out of the state due to bank holidays, the police have stated that he will be arrested as soon as he returns.

In a similar incident last month, three students from a medical institute in Udupi, Karnataka, have been suspended for allegedly filming a fellow student inside the women's washroom. The accused students reportedly placed hidden cameras in the washrooms to record their peers without consent. Outraged students protested against the invasion of privacy, prompting the institute to take disciplinary action by suspending the offenders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).