Vadodara, December 12: A 26-year-old man from Shinor Taluka in Gujarat's Vadodara district lost his life as a result of an affair with a married woman. On November 30, Mahesh Vasava, a native of Malpur village, was reportedly killed by Ghanshyam Vasava with assistance from his brother Sandip Vasava. His corpse was subsequently disposed of in the Narmada district's Nandod taluka. Ghanshyam and Sandip were taken into custody by the police for their involvement in the murder. However, Shakil Diwan, the third accused, has not yet been apprehended.

The police claim that Sangita, Ghanshyam's wife, chose to move in with Mahesh after having an affair with him for a few months. Without seeking a formal separation from Ghanshyam, Sangita moved to Bharuch to live with Mahesh. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

Infuriated, Ghanshyam resolved to get revenge for the humiliation and bided his time for Mahesh to pay a visit to Malpur. Mahesh arrived in the area on a motorbike on November 30, and Diwan told his friend Ghanshyam about it. In a remote location, Ghanshyam and Sandip crashed their automobile into Mahesh's bike after following him on it.

According to the authorities, the accused intended to knock Mahesh off and make it look like an accident. Nonetheless, Mahesh endured the mishap despite being severely hurt. Thus, Mahesh was abducted by Ghanshyam and Sandip in their automobile, along with his bike. The accused allegedly beat Mahesh to death, and his corpse was left in an open field in Nandod. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

In addition, the accused pair took off Mahesh's bike's number plate number and abandoned it in the middle. On November 30, Mahesh failed to come home, so Sangita went to the police and reported him missing. The police then started looking for him. When the Shinor police discovered a body in Nandod, it was discovered to be Mahesh's. The detectives began gathering CCTV video and information on Ghanshyam after Sangita told the police about her marriage. Following the collection of all the evidence, the police discovered that Ghanshyam had collaborated with Sandip and Diwan to organise Mahesh's murder.

