Surat, November 27: When a woman in Surat's Chowk Bazar neighbourhood in Gujarat refused to marry off her 21-year-old daughter to a man named Vicky, also known as Sachin Gulale (23), she was attacked with a knife. Gulale also threatened to murder the woman after the violent incident if she did not marry off her daughter to him. The accused reportedly fled the scene after attacking the woman. However, the Chowk Bazar police immediately apprehended Gulale, the mastermind of the incident.

Ahmed Shaikh (44), in his complaint, claims that on November 24, he received a call from his son informing him that his sister-in-law Akila had been the victim of a knife assault. He discovered that Akila was badly bleeding when he and his son arrived at her house. Gujarat Shocker: Youth Attacks 14-Year-Old Girl With Knife in Surat in One-Sided Love Affair, Minor Miraculously Survives Attack.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital in the locality. Akila informed Shaikh that Vicky had visited her home and threatened to prevent Saniya from being married to anybody else. Though, Vicky became enraged and assaulted Akila with a knife when she declined to wed Saniya to him.

Previously, in a similar incident in Surat's Punagam, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed many times by a young person with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. Police stated that although Nilesh Saudagar, the accused, has been taken into custody, the woman's condition is still severe. Gujarat Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs on Girlfriend’s Face and Throat to Death With Screwdriver in Surat; Arrested.

According to the police, the victim proceeded to a hotel room with her partner, where the guy repeatedly attacked her with a knife, wounding her throat and other areas of her body. Police added that the woman was found wounded by hotel workers after the accused left.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).