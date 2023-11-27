Rajkot, November 27: A five-year-old child passed away at Jamnagar's G G Hospital in Gujarat after suffering a haemorrhage after being viciously attacked by her mother's lover, according to reports. According to Jamnagar C Division Police on Sunday, Nidhi Pansuriya died on Saturday, November 25, at around 10 pm. After the incident, the attacker, Viren Ramavat, was charged with murder.

On November 23, the police detained Ramavat, and a local court placed him in judicial prison. Gujarat Horror: Man Stabs Daughter to Death, Injures Wife Over Sleeping on Terrace in Surat (Watch Video).

Case records include that around 3:30 pm on November 22, Ramavat, 25, went to his lover Savri Pansuriya's home in the Tirupati Park neighbourhood. Savri's daughter was playing in the living room at about 630 pm when Ramawat started yelling at her and later launched a fatal attack on her. Savri told the police that Ramavat had viciously beaten her with a roller (meant for flattening chappati dough), after biting her in the abdomen.

Savri attempted to save her, but Ramavat allegedly told her that they could not get married until her daughter died. After the violent thrashing, the victim passed out and was taken to a private hospital. After admitting the child, Savri also informed Ravi, her ex-husband, about the incident. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter in Jamnagar, Surrenders to Police; Arrested After Making Confession.

After that, Nidhi was taken to the state-run GG Hospital's paediatric unit, where on Saturday night, she passed away due to her injuries. After six years of marriage, Savri claimed to have filed for divorce from her spouse Ravi and moved in with their daughter Nidhi to live in a rented home. She has been seeing private banker Ramavat for the last three years. When Ramavat first started seeing her, he used to tell Savri that he would never accept Nidhi as his daughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).