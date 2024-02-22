Jamnagar, February 22: The 23-year-old woman was allegedly viciously attacked by her fiancé for not returning his calls, resulting in serious injuries. IT engineer Ravirajsinh Kanchva was arrested by Jamnagar police on February 17 for assaulting and threatening his fiancée Rutvikaba Jadeja. Jadeja was hospitalised, as per police reports, after suffering injuries to her head and other body parts. Jadeja said in her lawsuit that in addition to threatening her and taking her engagement ring, Kanchva also struck her with a belt and beat her head against his vehicle,

According to a report by TOI, when the police questioned Jadeja about the reason behind the vicious attack, she replied that Kanchva was upset with her for not answering his phone while she was asleep. Gujarat Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Minor 'Fiancee' and Burying Infant's Body in Rajkot.

Based on the medico-legal lawsuit that Jadeja had filed against Kanchva when she was admitted to G G Hospital in Jamnagar, police launched a case against him. Kanchva was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 394, 504, and 506 (2). Jadeja said in her lawsuit that she had spent the previous two years falling in love with Kanchva. They got in touch via social media. They got engaged on February 5 after receiving approval from both of their families.

On February 17, after Jadeja had fallen asleep from tiredness, Kanchva contacted her at approximately seven o'clock. Murder Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Man Stabs Ex-Fiancee to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Kanchva never stopped calling her. On February 18, at around one in the morning, Jadeja took the call. Kanchva was outside her residence at that moment. In an attempt to appease him, she went outside and sat in his car. However, Kanchva assaulted her.

