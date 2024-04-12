A man and his nephew's long-simmering animosity came to a gory head on Thursday, February 11, when the nephew was brutally killed in the crowded marketplace of Udhna region in Gujarat’s Surat. Witnesses watched in horror as the horrific crime played out in front of their eyes. Shortly after leaving his sister’s house after lunch, Bhajan Singh Siklikar, 37, was attacked by four individuals with swords, and his hand was chopped off.

According to preliminary findings, victim’s uncle Bhav Singh, who had a deep-seated animosity towards the victim due to an argument they had at a relative's Pune wedding one month prior, was the mastermind behind the murder. Punjab Shocker: Four Men Attack Woman With Swords in Broad Daylight in Ferozepur, Video Surfaces.

They fought three more times after this one, with one of those fights being reported to the Pandesara police station. Bhajan Singh had struck Bhavsingh with a kirpan during the argument. Though the two had agreed to leave the disagreement behind in presence of other family members, Bhav Singh was still resentful of the attack, an official of the Udhna police told TOI. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video).

Bhajan Singh, a resident of Pandesara's Ganeshnagar area, had stopped by his sister's Udhna home for lunch. His SUV was side swiped by four males who were passing him on a busy route. The four grabbed Bhajan Singh out of the car and began attacking him with swords before he could respond. The brother of Bhajansingh accused Bhavsingh as the key conspirator of the attack, claiming that he runs a country liquor trafficking ring. Police have sent out multiple teams to apprehend Bhav Singh, as well as Baldev, Kalu, and Mohan Siklikar, his uncle.

