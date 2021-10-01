Rajkot, October 1: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat where three people allegedly killing their friend after they had an argument over the repayment of Rs 1,300. Reports inform that the three accused were booked Thursday for committing the crime. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in the Anjar area on September 28. The accused had initially claimed that their friend had stabbed himself to death.

The victim has been identified as a 35-year-old victim Suresh Bhuriya, a native of Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the crime, he was rushed to hospital by the three accused identified as Rajesh Hariprasad, Hari Om Sakshi and Munna Prasad Hariprasad. Bhuriya had gone to meet the trio at Varsamedi village. Delhi Murder: 3 Minors Kill Man Over Rs 700 During Robbery Attempt, Arrested.

The TOI report informs that at the hospital, Bhuriya’s wife Rajju was threatened by the trio. She was told to tell police that the deceased had stabbed himself to death in an inebriated condition. Police were suspicious about the death. However, the postmortem report confirmed that Bhuriya had been stabbed by someone else. While Munna was formally arrested, the other two accused are on run.

According to details by cops, there were knife injuries found on his body. Based on suspicion, Munna was picked up for questioning and he admitted that he and the two others had killed Bhuriya. Investigation revealed that Rajesh had borrowed Rs 1,300 from Bhuriya but was repaying it. During the tiff on September 28 over the money, Bhuriya was allegedly killed by the trio. Based on a complaint given by Rajju, the cops have registered a murder case and also included various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

