Rajkot, September 20: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Gujarat's Rajkot where a man allegedly killed his wife's lover. Reports inform that the 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for murdering his wife’s paramour last week. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Hasmukh Kamaliya while the victim has been identified as Atul Keshwala. The man was murdered on September 16 and a case was registered into the matter. Kamaliya is a father of two kids while Keshwala was unmarried.

Talala police of Gir-Somnath district said that both the men- the accused and deceased hail from Jepur (Gir) village. Cops inform that Keshwala was found murdered near Galiyad village on Sasan-Talala road on the night of September 16. The victim was killed when he was returning from Talala to his village. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son With Lover’s Help in Jalna, Dumps Body in Sugarcane Field; Held.

The report quotes cops saying that Keshawala used to talk with Kamaliya’s wife over the phone on a daily basis and were reportedly in love. The woman's husband grew suspicious about their relationship. However, one day, the man heard a recording of a conversation between his wife and Keshwala and made up his mind to kill Keshwala. On the night of September 16, Kamaliya intercepted Keshwala near Galiyad town and stabbed him to death.

