Gujarat, December 13: Days after a woman was found murdered near a canal in Savli taluka, the police have claimed that they have cracked the case with the arrest of a Manjusar resident, identified as Shailesh Vaghela. Punjab: Man Dies By Suicide By Consuming Poison Over Being Cheated By His Lover In Tarn Taran; Paramour, 3 Others Booked

The body of one Hansa Parmar (32), a widow, was found near Lamdapura village on Friday. The police lodged a murder case against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation. The investigators learnt that for the past six years, she had been in a relationship with Vaghela, who is a married man with two children.

Vaghela told the police that he and Parmar were having an affair. He was married but Parmara was pressuring him to tie the nuptial knot with her. He decided to eliminate her after she repeatedly demanded to get married. He called her to meet him near the canal, where he attacked her using a knife. He slit her throat and fled the spot according to a report in The Times Of India.

This comes days after a 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her lover, who reached a police station with the body in the boot of their car in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Lover, Reaches Police Station With Body In Car

The woman, a resident of Sagar Golden Park colony of Katara Hills area, was having an affair with a software engineer and when the victim found out about the affair and tried to stop his wife, disputes started between the couple. Before killing the man, his wife gave him sleeping pills mixed in a 'Kadha' which he used to drink to boost immunity. After the murder, the woman and her lover stuffed the body in a sack after wrapping his head with a poly-bag.

