Gandhinagar, March 3: In the city's Jahangirpura neighbourhood, Uttar Pradesh, an 8-year-old girl child was reportedly raped by a 12-year-old boy who was taken into custody on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The accused allegedly threatened to murder the survivor and smacked her many times when she yelled for help, according to the police.

According to the police, the accused is the son of a labourer who lives in makeshift housing near a building site. On Sunday, March 3, he is scheduled to appear in juvenile court after being placed in a detention facility. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Elder Cousin in Morbi, Accused Arrested.

The Madhya Pradesh native survivor resides at the building site with her uncle and aunt, according to the authorities. Her aunt and uncle have a one-year-old child and are both workers. The victim stayed with them in order to take care for their toddler while they were gone at work, According to police, the victim was reportedly sexually assaulted by the defendant when she was alone herself at home. Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

The minor was screaming and bleeding when the girl's uncle and aunt came back from work. She explained to them that an iron rod had hurt her. The survivor was sent for a medical evaluation when the bleeding continued, and they brought her to a neighbouring hospital, where the authorities called the police. The accused had a habit of frequent mobile phone usage. According to the authorities, the youngster and the survivor knew one another from their time living next door.

