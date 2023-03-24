Surat, March 24: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Morbi. The Morbi police arrested the accused from his house on Friday. The victim became pregnant and did not find out until she was seven months in. UP Shocker: Two Minor Boys Rape 9-Year-Old Girl in Mathura, Record Video to Blackmail.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused, identified as Ranjit Parsoda, is a resident of Kutch. The crime came to light on Thursday when the girl complained of stomach pain. Following this, her mother took her to a doctor. The doctors found out that the girl was in fact 7 months pregnant. The case was filed by the victim's mother after she came to know about the pregnancy. Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter; Arrested.

During the probe, the minor victim told police that she was raped by her cousin on August 18 last year. On the fateful day, the girl was alone at her home, and taking advantage of this, the accused barged into her room and raped her. Threatened by the accused, the minor never told anyone about the incident. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

