Surat, December 3: A woman, her husband, and her brother have been detained by the police on suspicion of stealing the three-day-old baby of a couple over non-payment of a Rs 45,000 loan in Surat's Ulhasnagar in Gujarat. Late on Friday, December 1, the infant was saved from the detained accused's home by the Ulhasnagar police.

Sumi Patel, her brother Sanjay, and her husband were sent to police custody on Saturday. They were brought before a local court, which placed them under two days of police detention. Thane: Cops Rescue Six-Month-old Baby Kidnapped From Bhiwandi, Sold for Rs 2 Lakh to Woman in Jharkhand.

According to authorities, the infant has been taken to a childcare facility.

The mother of the child complained that she had taken out a loan from the Patels when she was expecting the child. According to the authorities, Sumi and Sanjay visited her home on October 18 and stole her newborn boy since she was unable to repay the debt.

Previously, in the Jajpur district of Odisha, a bankrupt father sold his 2.5-year-old daughter to pay back a loan of about Rs 5,000. The girl's grandpa, Rabindra Barik, filed a formal complaint against his son Ramesh, and another accused Litu Jena of purchasing the girl in return for his unpaid debts, which led to the revelation of the occurrence. West Bengal Shocker: Couple in North 24 Paraganas Sells Three-Month-Old Baby to Buy iPhone and Make Social Media Reels, Held.

According to the report, inside the boundaries of Binjharpur Police Station, Jena from Sahadevpur village had given the accused father, Ramesh Kumar Barik, Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Ramesh was having financial difficulties. Therefore, he was unable to pay back the money on schedule. When Litu would come to Ramesh's residence to pay his arrears, Ramesh gave his little daughter over to Litu to pay the loan.

