Chhotaudepur, June 17: In a shocking incident, a teenage tribal couple was allegedly thrashed by five men with sticks for eloping in Gujarat. The incident took place in Dhada village in the Chhotaudepur district of the state on Monday. The police arrested three accused on Wednesday after the video of the incident surfaced on social media. Both the victims are 19-year-old.

The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the other two accused. Both the victims have been identified as Sumitra Nayka and Kalpesh Karsan. They belong to the same village. An FIR was registered against six people for assault and rioting, including the one who recorded the video. Gujarat Shocker: Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman For Not Wearing Mask in Surat; Booked.

“The duo fled from the village around three weeks ago. They returned a couple of days back following which their families met,” reported The Times of India quoting N M Bhuriya, police sub-inspector, Rangpur police station as saying. The couple returned home a couple of days back and agreed not to meet each other in the presence of villagers. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Falls in Love With Another Woman, Attacks Her With Acid After She Refuses To Stay With Him.

According to the TOI report, somebody caught them together meeting at a field. The girl’s family rushed to the spot. The girl’s family members tied Kalpesh to a pole and started thrashing him. Meanwhile, Sumitra’s uncle Dinesh Nayka flogged her. The girl’s other uncle Govind and brother Munia also thrashed the couple. They were arrested by the police.

