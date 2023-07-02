Mumbai, July 2: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, the birth of a newborn baby quickly turned into an emergency medical situation as the child failed to cry and turned blue. The incident took place on June 20 after a woman gave birth to a 2.4 kg child at a hospital in Mehsana. The child was immediately put on a ventilator as his heart began to fail and the blood pressure plummeted.

In order to save the child's life, doctors transferred the newborn baby to a tertiary neonatal hospital in Ahmedabad. While the medical team presumed the case to be of asphyxiation at birth, however, the child's symptoms were unusual, reports the Times of India. Later, medical reports revealed that the child's critical condition was due to the extremely high levels of nicotine which were found in his bloodstream. Tobacco Free Youth Campaign: Health Ministry To Launch Pan-India Campaign on May 31 To Prevent Initiation of Tobacco Use Among Youngsters.

Doctors said that the high level of bloodstream in the child was attributed to the woman's alleged addiction to chewing tobacco. Reports revealed that the child was reportedly born with 60 ng/ml nicotine levels, which is a staggering 3000 percent above the permissible levels for adults. Dr Ashish Mehta, a senior neonatologist said that the child did not fit the case of a child with asphyxia.

When the medical team traced the child and mother's medical history they got a clue from the gynaecologist who said that the mother had a history of asthma. They also found that the mother chewed tobacco "sometimes". Investigations revealed that the mother would chew and consume tobacco in sachets or in raw form as it was available at the local pan shops. Mother's Day 2023: Gujarat Police Organise Walkathon in Rajkot On Day Dedicated to Mothers (Watch Video).

Shockingly, the woman consumed tobacco nearly 10-15 times a day, thereby unknowingly feeding the child in her stomach with high levels of nicotine through her bloodstream. The toxicology screening confirmed the high levels of nicotine in the child's body which doctors said must be flushed out naturally.

Meanwhile, the mother said that she was consuming tobacco since she was 15. After being under treatment for five days, the child showed signs of recovery and was discharged later.

