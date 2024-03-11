Surat, March 11: In the Gopipura neighbourhood of Surat in Gujarat, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide on Saturday, March 9. She had been receiving mental health treatment for the last two months because she was unable to let go of her fixation with her disfigured face. The unintentional fatality was reported to the Athwalines police. Vishakha Rana was recognised by the police as the dead.

She noticed that her face was disfigured around two months ago as a result of several face exercises. For treatment, we brought her to a specialist. After 15 days of treatment, the doctor said that her face was in proper shape and no further treatment was required, Vishakha's brother Vasu told TOI. Gujarat: Man Dies by Suicide in Surat After Losing Rs 50 Lakh in Betting.

Vishakha, however, continued to be troubled by the "distorted face" and to complain about it. She was then taken to a psychiatrist by her family. Vishakha had been receiving mental health treatment for more than a month.

Her family claims that she would often tell them that Google would urge her not to eat, not to visit the temple, etc. Due to her addiction to her phone, her family had taken it away from her a month ago. Surat 'Mass Suicide': Family of Seven Die by Suicide in Surat, Investigation Underway, Say Police (Watch Video).

When I returned home on Saturday at 630 p.m., I found out that she had committed herself by hanging. Vasu stated, "We brought her to the Bhatt hospital, which is nearby, and the doctors pronounced her dead." Vishakha worked in a store that sold kite thread.

