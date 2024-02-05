Junagadh, February 5: After learning about her husband's second marriage, a 33-year-old mother of two boys has accused her husband and her three in-laws of domestic abuse, assault, and making threats. In her police complaint to the Junagadh Mahila Police Station in Gujarat, Bharti Vaja said that following her questions over her husband's second marriage, she was subjected to violence and torture by her husband Chetan Vaja, her father-in-law Ranchod Vaja, her mother-in-law Hansa Vaja, and another relative Harsukh Vaja.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions that apply to the accused have been booked by the police, and an inquiry has been launched into the matter. Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown: Vadodara Man Breaks Wife's Spine For Defeating Him in Online Ludo.

Junagadh-based Bharti and Chetan from Porbandar, who were married in 2009, have two boys, ages 13 and 12, respectively, according to the reports. Following her marriage, Bharti and Chetan moved to Israel, where they resided for a while following the birth of their first son. Bharti later made her way back to Porbandar. Chetan returned to Porbandar after the birth of their second son, where he remained for four years. Bharti saw him talking on his phone a lot when he was there. Chetan used to become upset and even beat her up if she questioned him about it.

Bharti received a message on Instagram about a year ago from an unidentified woman claiming that Chetan was her spouse. In addition, the woman shared images of the divorce documents, which showed Chetan and Bharti's separation. Chetan admitted to Bharti that he had done it in order to get Israeli citizenship permanently. Bharti has been allegedly tortured by her husband and in-laws ever since. The woman who had contacted Bharti on Instagram, Gaganpreet, showed up at her house in April 2023 and declared that Chetan was her husband. Bharti revealed to her that she and Chetan had never separated. During Gaganpreet's 20-day stay at Chetan's residence, they fought daily over their marriage.

Bharti said that Chetan and her in-laws had physically and verbally assaulted her even after Gaganpreet had left. Last year, she even made a call to the 181 Abhayam hotline. Gujarat Shocker: Man Forces Wife To Drink Bathroom Cleaning Liquid After She Refuses To Drop Domestic Violence Case.

Bharti was flogged for preventing them from becoming ill on January 5 of this year when she stopped Chetan as he was carrying their younger boy to his store. Bharti was reportedly beaten by Chetan while being held by her hair. He struck her head on the wall as well. For medical attention, Bharti was brought to the Porbandar Civil Hospital. Since then, Bharti and her two kids have resided in Junagadh with her parents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).