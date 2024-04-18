Ahmedabad, April 18: In an unusual case, a woman from Surat has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking custody of her abducted daughter and stolen livestock. The petitioner’s advocate, A B Pandya, informed the court that the woman’s daughter was abducted two years ago, and her livestock, including cows, buffaloes, and hens, were stolen when goons burnt down her hut.

TOI reported that despite lodging two FIRs in August 2022 and February 2023, the police have reportedly been inactive in recovering her daughter and livestock. The petition alleges that the incident was orchestrated by two land mafia individuals, leading to the municipal corporation later demolishing her dwelling. Ahmedabad: Two Women Allege ‘Biological Fraud’, Accuse Agent of Not Paying Them for Their Ovarian Eggs.

The bench of Justice A Y Kogje and Justice SJ Dave questioned the lawyer about the plea for securing custody of the woman’s livestock. Pandya argued that his client views these animals and birds as her children and therefore should be granted custody. Gujarat: Man Sues Wife For Visiting Him Only Two Days A Week, Claims His Conjugal Rights As Husband Being Violated.

However, the judges were unconvinced that habeas corpus jurisdiction could be invoked for animals and birds. They asked the lawyer to remove this plea from the petition. The court has scheduled further hearings in this case for April 19.

In another news, two young women have lodged a complaint alleging ‘biological fraud’. The women, identified as Seema, 20, and Reena, 21 (names changed for privacy), claim that an agent convinced them to sell their ovarian eggs but failed to pay the promised amount of Rs 20,000.

Both women, natives of Sabarkantha and employed as support staff at a city-based hospital, lodged their complaint with the 181 Abhayam women helpline. They stated that in an attempt to earn quick cash, they agreed to sell their ova to an agent. However, after their eggs were extracted twice at a facility in Chhattisgarh, the agent did not pay them and allegedly siphoned off their money.

