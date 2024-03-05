Jalandhar, March 5: A shocking case has come to the fore from Punjab's Gurdaspur, where a man poisoned his kids to death after his wife eloped with her lover. The accused man allegedly gave the kids a tea mixed with a fatal dose of a mosquito repellent at their house. Following this, the accused locked the house from outside and fled.

According to a report published by the Tribune, the accused was identified as Harpal Singh. He worked as a tailor in Zaildara Mohalla in Gurdaspur's Kalanaur while his wife Amanpreet Kaur was employed as a safai-sewak in a government department. The report said that Harpal's wife eloped with a boy four days ago. Unable to process this, Harpal fell into depression and could not focus on the work. Things went south when he poisoned his daughter Jaspreet (6) and son Harpreet Singh (4) to death and fled. Punjab Shocker: Four Youths Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl After Giving Her Intoxicant in Ferozepur, Accused on Run.

How the Incident Came to Light?

The incident came to light when Harpal missed the work and his employer reached his house out of curiousity. Incidentally, Harpal did not report for work on Sunday. When his employer called him in the morning, Harpal told him that he had to rush to Batala for some work. Harpal's employer visited his house in the evening and was shocked to find it locked. Suspicious, the employer entered Harpal’s residence using the staircase of a neighbouring house. He broke open the lock only to find the children lying motionless on a double-bed. Punjab Shocker: Missing Nihang Found Murdered With Both Hands Cut Off in Ludhiana, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry Behind Murder.

The employer quickly alerted the police. The cops arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to the hospital for the post-mortem. The police said the accused is on the run, and teams have been formed to nab him. The Kalanaur police have filed a case against Harpal under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

