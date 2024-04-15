Gurgaon, April 15: In an unfortunate incident in Haryana's Gurgaon, a 28-year-old bank staffer allegedly died after his bike collided with another vehicle on the service road of NH-8 in Sector 30. The alleged incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 14. The deceased banker was later identified as Abhay Karan Moudgil, a resident of Sector 17.

According to a report in the Times of India, Abhay Karan Moudgil was working as a product manager with IndusInd Bank in Cyberhub-1. Police officials said the accident occurred when Moudgil was riding his bike from Signature Towers to Star Mall. Abhay's uncle, Shashi Bhushan Sharma, said his nephew lived in a rented house at Sukhrail in Sector 17. Gurgaon Shocker: Man Allegedly Bludgeons Wife to Death With Stone in Palam Vihar After Fight at Home, Absconds; Police Launch Probe.

He further said that they learned about the accident after receiving a call from the police. In his complaint, Abhay's uncle said that his nephew was travelling on his bike towards Star Mall for some personal work when his bike was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle. ASI Anil Kumar said the hit-and-run took place at around 12.15 am on Sunday.

The alleged accident occurred on the service road of NH-8 between a liquor shop and a petrol pump after the Signature Towers. Cops said they received information about the accident from passersby. After the accident, Abhay was shifted to Fortis Hospital in Sector 44, where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe and are scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas. Gurugram Road Accident: Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter in Old Railway Road (Watch Video).

An official said that the front end of Abhay's bike was badly damaged. Cops suspect that the bike collided with a larger vehicle. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

