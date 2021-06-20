Gurugram, June 20: A 39-year-old engineer was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Gurugram on the intervening night of June 16 and 17. At the time of the incident, the couple’s children were also present in the home. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar. He is an employee at a private firm, while his wife Gunjan worked at an export company. The incident took place at the Jyoti Park colony of the city. Gurugram Shocker: Annoyed Over Crying, Minor Caretaker Thrashes 13-Month-Old Baby, Toddler Battling for Life.

The couple reportedly had a quarrel on the night of June 16. Sachin was stabbed in the chest. In the complaint, the deceased’s family accused Gunjan of killing Sachin. The couple had two children, an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim’s brother Neeraj Kumar got a call from his niece on the night of June 16 to come to the house quickly.

“When I went down to their room, I saw that my elder brother was lying on the mattress, drenched in blood. My sister-in-law was standing beside him,” reported the media house quoting Neeraj as saying. After the incident, Sachin was rushed to Aryan Hospital. He was then referred to Medanta Hospital. He breathed his last on the way. An FIR has been registered in the case against Gunjan. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Thursday against the victim’s wife. We are conducting investigations into the matter.” Till now, no arrests have been made in the matter. Meanwhile. Sachin’s family members demanded the arrest of his wife.

