Gurugram, in Orange Zone, to Follow Red Zone Norms For Opening of Shops: Know Timings to be Followed for Essential And Non-Essential Shops

Gurugram, May 6: The Gurugram district administration has decided to follow red zone norms for opening of shops, even though the city falls under the orange zone. Taking to Twitter, Gurugram police has shared that in view of the public interest for the staggered opening of shops and markets, guidelines similar to red zones are mandated.

However, for all the other activities, guidelines under the 'Orange Zone' shall be followed. Among some of the services allowed to open every day from 9 am to 5 pm are vegetable shops, poultry and courier services. On the other hand, shops dealing with cycle repair, mobile recharge, xerox will be allowed to open on Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm. Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,104, Doubling Rate of COVID-19 in National Capital is 11 Days.

Know Timings to be Followed for Opening of Essential And Non-Essential Shops in Gurugram:

Dist. Admin Gurugram has categorised different operations, for the purpose of regulation. While in public interest for the staggered opening of shops and markets, guidelines similar to Red Zone are mandated but for all other activities "Orange Zone" guidelines shall be followed. pic.twitter.com/5k6AkGEdAL — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) May 6, 2020

On Tuesday, the Gurugram district administration on Tuesday clarified that there are restrictions on the movement of people within the district between 7 am to 7 pm. The administration informed that other than people living in containment zones, no permissions or passes are required to move around the city.

Only in case of an emergency, people will be allowed to move after 7 pm. They need to acquire a digital pass from the administration. The clarification was issued after there was confusion among the people on whether they need to collect passes from the administration to visit markets to or any other public place in the city as the phase-wise exit from the nationwide lockdown kicked in on Monday.