Gurugram, Aug 11: To crackdown on brawls happening inside and outside clubs in the city, the Gurugram Police will soon start verifying the bouncers.

This comes after an incident of thrashing of guests and alleged molestation of a woman by the bouncers outside the Casa Danza nightclub located in Udyog Vihar phase-2 happened on the intervening night of August 7 and 8. The incident came to light after a video went viral. Gurugram: Bouncers Beat Up Six Including Four Women at Nightclub (Watch Video)

The Gurugram Police have said they will conduct a verification of the bouncers.

"We have ordered all security agencies which provide bouncers to pub and bars, nightclubs and other establishments ensure police verification of bouncers by August 31 and if we find any agencies non-complying with the order, stringent action will be initiated against them," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

"We have strictly ordered the different agencies to follow our directions to maintain the law and order situation. Such incidents will not be tolerated," Sangwan said.

The Gurugram Police have arrested Casa Danza nightclub manager Lokesh and six bouncers, who were accused of thrashing guests and molesting a woman.

The complainant, Mayank Chaudhary, alleged in his complaint that he was beaten up by a group of 8-10 bouncers after one of them allegedly touched his female friend inappropriately.

The accused bouncers beat the complainant and his female friends mercilessly after they confronted one of the bouncers for misbehaving with the woman.

In a statement, the club said: "We condemn the violence, which took place outside our premises between a group of visitors and third party security agency personnel.

"We deny the molestation allegations surrounding the bodyguard, as evident in the surveillance footage that we have reviewed.

"Confirming that there was no misdemeanour or untoward act by such security agency personnel against the alleged female or any other member of their group.

"From the naked eye's perusal of videos and photographs, it can easily be ascertained that the guests initially verbally misbehaved which later on turned out to be a bigger mess."

The club, however, stressed that "under no circumstance should the bodyguards have resorted to violence... We have fired the errant individuals, commenced legal proceedings and strict action is being taken against the security personnel involved".

Udyog Vihar police station has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 147, 149, 323, 354A (I)(i), 379A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

