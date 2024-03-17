Gurugram, March 17: A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in-partner with a blunt object and belt after the woman refused to serve him food, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on March 13 at Chauma village in the Palam Vihar area here, the police said. The arrested individual has been identified as Lallan Yadav (35), a native of Bihar. Gurugram Shocker: 51-Year-Old Labourer Beaten to Death by His Co-Workers at Under Construction Site of Godrej Company in Sector 106

Lallan, who was arrested in Delhi, was staying with Anjali (32) for the last 6-7 months. Karamjeet Singh, SHO Palam Vihar, said: "Lallan was an alcoholic and used to drink daily. He frequently quarreled with the woman. On Wednesday evening, he returned home and asked her for food but she refused." Haryana Shocker: Gurugram-Based Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead by Minor Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Disturbing Video Surfaces

The refusal to serve food made Lallan angry, following which he attacked Anjali with a belt and a blunt object, and killed her. Both used to work as labourers and were residing in an under-construction building at Chauma village in Palam Vihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).