Gwalior Shocker: Woman Killed in Celebratory Firing During Son’s ‘Chhathi’ Ceremony in Madhya Pradesh; Family Hid Body in Freezer

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed after being struck by a bullet during celebratory firing at her infant son’s ‘Chhathi’ ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. Police said the victim’s family allegedly attempted to conceal the incident by storing her body in a deep freezer and planning a late-night cremation without informing authorities, as reported by TOI. The incident took place in Tripti Nagar under the Thatipur police station area, where relatives and guests had gathered to celebrate the birth of a child. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the victim’s husband and brother-in-law, who are reported to be absconding.

Celebratory Firing Turns Fatal

According to police, the victim, identified as Jyoti Kushwah, was attending the family function when her brother-in-law allegedly began handling and loading an illegal country-made firearm as part of celebratory firing preparations. During the process, the weapon reportedly discharged accidentally, and the bullet struck Jyoti in the head. She died at the scene before medical help could arrive. Gwalior Shocker: Man Finds Newlywed Wife Already Married to ‘Brother’ Who Performed Kanyadaan, WhatsApp Chats Expose Marriage Fraud.

Witness accounts cited in local reports said the firearm was being repeatedly loaded and unloaded before the accidental discharge occurred. The sudden firing triggered panic among those attending the ceremony.

Family Allegedly Tried to Conceal Death

Instead of immediately informing police, the victim’s husband and brother-in-law allegedly tried to hide the incident. Investigators said a large deep freezer was brought to the house, and the woman’s body was placed inside it to prevent decomposition while arrangements were allegedly made for a quiet cremation later in the night. Gwalior Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Helping Neighbours Lay Illegal Wires for INR 20; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Police said neighbours were told that the woman had died due to illness. However, suspicion arose when residents noticed unusual preparations involving the freezer and a planned late-night funeral. A local resident alerted the police, prompting officers to visit the house.

Accused Flee Before Police Arrival

When police arrived at the residence, the victim’s husband, Manoj Kushwah, and his brother Yogesh Kushwah allegedly fled the scene. Officers recovered the body from the freezer and sent it for post-mortem examination. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the location.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Investigators are also trying to determine the source of the illegal firearm allegedly used in the incident.

Probe Focuses on Illegal Weapon and Attempted Cover-Up

Police officials said the investigation is examining both the circumstances of the firing and the alleged effort to conceal the death. Authorities noted that attempting to conduct a cremation without reporting the incident to law enforcement could attract additional legal charges.

The post-mortem report and forensic findings are expected to play a key role in establishing the sequence of events and determining further action in the case.

Celebratory Firing Remains a Recurring Concern

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of celebratory firing, a practice that continues to cause deaths and injuries despite legal restrictions. Similar incidents have been reported in several parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, where accidental gunfire during weddings and family celebrations has previously resulted in fatalities.

Authorities have repeatedly warned against the use of firearms during social functions, stressing that even a single accidental discharge can have fatal consequences. The latest case in Gwalior has renewed concerns over the continued use of illegal weapons during celebrations and the challenges of enforcing existing regulations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).