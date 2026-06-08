Habiba Jaffrey Fraud Case: BMC Suspends Ward Officer for Duping Javed Jaffrey's Wife of INR 16.24 Crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Patil following a high-profile cheating case registered against him and his associates. The First Information Report (FIR), initially logged at the Khar police station, accuses Patil and five others of defrauding Habiba Jaffrey, wife of Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey, of INR 16.24 crore under the pretext of a lucrative real estate investment. While the Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Property Cell has arrested businessman Nishit Patel in connection with the scam, a dedicated search is underway to locate the suspended civic official and the remaining suspects.

The Fraudulent Investment Scheme

According to the official police complaint filed by Habiba Jaffrey, the interactions began after she received a municipal notice regarding property taxes on her bungalow. Through a mutual acquaintance, she met with Mahesh Patil, who was then serving as a BMC ward officer. After assuring her that the tax matter would be settled smoothly, Patil reportedly informed her about a highly profitable investment opportunity involving a commercial redevelopment project called "New Kamal Kunj" in Bandra West. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’: Meezaan Jafri Calls Dancing With Father Javed Jaffrey in ‘3 Shaukk’ a Full-Circle Moment; Says Performing Together On-Camera Was Truly Special (Watch Video).

The complainant alleged that Patil directed her to route the financial transactions through businessman Nishit Patel, who claimed the project already had investments exceeding INR 150 crore from reputable builders. To build trust, the accused visited the Jaffrey residence multiple times, presenting comprehensive blueprints, project maps, and official letterheads. Trusting the state official's recommendation, Habiba Jaffrey, along with her brother Naved Jaffrey and other relatives, invested approximately INR 16.24 crore through a combination of cheques, cash, foreign currency, and luxury wristwatches.

Forged Documents and Police Action

The deception unravelled when the investors discovered that the government registration papers, "Letters of Intent," and authorisation documents provided by the suspects were completely fabricated. Realising she had been duped, Habiba Jaffrey approached the Khar police earlier this month to lodge a formal complaint. Due to the high-value nature of the financial transactions, the investigation was subsequently transferred from the local police station to the specialised Property Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Alongside Patil and Patel, the FIR names several other associates, including Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, and Devendra Padwal. Following preliminary findings, investigators apprehended Nishit Patel and produced him before a local court, where he was remanded to police custody.

Civic Disciplinary Action by BMC

Following the registration of the criminal case and the subsequent police probe, the BMC administration issued an official order placing Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil under suspension pending inquiry. This is not the first time the ward officer's professional conduct has faced administrative scrutiny. In November of last year, civic authorities sent Patil on a mandatory one-month compulsory leave following separate internal allegations of “improper investments” linked to the very same Bandra property project. Although Patil denied all wrongdoing at the time, his subsequent booking in the multi-crore criminal case prompted the municipal corporation to take strict disciplinary action. Investigators are currently checking financial ledgers to determine if other prominent figures or actors were targeted by the group.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).