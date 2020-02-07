HAL to Start Domestic Manufacturing of Light Utility Helicopters for IAF And Army, Makes Announcement at Def-Expo 2020 in Lucknow

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Representative Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday announced at the Def-Expo 2020 that it would soon begin the manufacturing of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). Initial operational clearance for production of indigenously designed helicopters will begin following the announcement, said reports. The helicopters would replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. DefExpo 2020: India Showcases World's Cheapest Gunshot Locator, AK-47 Proof Helmet at 11th Edition of Biennial Defence Exhibition.

"This is a momentous occasion for HAL. It reinforces our commitment towards indigenous R&D programs on self-reliance and enhancing operational effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL is fully geared up to fulfill the requirements of its customers in a time-bound manner," said R Madhavan, CMD of HAL. DefExpo 2020: PM Narendra Modi Tests VR-Equipped Rifle, Aims at Virtual Firing Range; Watch Video.

"Till now three prototypes have been built and cumulatively completed over 550 flights under various terrains and climatic conditions like cold weather, hot weather, sea-level and high altitude complying to stringent certification and user requirements," HAL said in a statement.

Speaking at the Def-Expo 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said over 200 MoUs have been signed so far at the DefExpo here, asserting that the country is on its way to achieve the target of USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2024. Addressing an event at DefExpo-2020 here, he said the Centre's policy for the sector has begun delivering results.

"In 2018-19, defence exports were Rs 10,745 crore, which was seven times the exports in 2016-17. Seeing the success of this Defence expo, I am sure that by 2024 we will achieve the target of five billion dollars in defence exports," the minister said. He said so far 200 agreements have been signed during this DefExpo and described the outcome as "historic".

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the initial target for the Lucknow DefExpo was 100 Memorandums of Understanding and business agreements, but till now 200 MoUs have been signed. Kumar described it as the beginning of a new chapter in this sector.