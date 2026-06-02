Hapur Shocker: Man Dies After Bike Falls Into Unbarricaded Road Excavation Pit; FIR Filed Against PWD Officials, Contractor

A 42-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle plunged into an unbarricaded excavation pit on the under-construction Pilkhuwa–Phagota road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday night, May 31. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety standards at road construction sites, with police registering a case against Public Works Department (PWD) officials and the contractor overseeing the project.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Achpal Garhi village, was returning home after work when the accident occurred near Siddhivinayak Hospital. Local residents alleged that a deep pit excavated earlier in the day for culvert construction had been left without barricades, warning signs, reflective markers, or lighting despite poor visibility after dark. Mansi Rajput Death Case: Influencer Found Dead at In-Laws’ Home, Family Alleges Murder Over Car Dowry Demand.

Motorcycle Plunges Into Excavation Pit in Hapur, Biked Dead

According to residents, Vijay Kumar was unable to spot the excavation site in time and rode his motorcycle directly into the pit. Locals who heard his cries for help rushed to the scene and alerted police.

Officers arrived shortly afterwards and shifted the injured man to Siddhivinayak Hospital. He was later referred to Rama Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Vijay Kumar is survived by his wife and two children. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lovers Die by Suicide by Hanging Themselves on Eve of Girl’s Marriage in Shahjahanpur.

The incident triggered protests from family members and local residents, who accused the contractor and PWD authorities of failing to implement basic safety measures at the construction site. Residents alleged that the absence of barricading, warning signs and adequate illumination directly contributed to the fatal accident.

They also demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the victim's family. FIR Registered Against PWD Officials and Contractor. Following complaints from the family and local residents, police registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The case has been filed against concerned PWD officials and the contractor associated with the road project. “An investigation has been launched to determine accountability and whether safety protocols were violated at the construction site. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” said circle officer Anita Chauhan. Authorities are examining whether mandatory safety precautions were ignored during construction work.

Similar Fatal Accident Recalled in Delhi

The Hapur incident has drawn comparisons with a similar accident reported earlier in Delhi's Janakpuri area.

In that case, 25-year-old bank employee Kamal Dhyani died after falling into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board. Family members and local residents had similarly alleged that inadequate barricading, warning signage and poor lighting contributed to the fatal accident.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns about safety compliance at infrastructure and road construction sites, particularly in areas where work continues after dark.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and accountability will be determined based on the findings. Officials are expected to examine whether construction safety norms were violated and whether negligence played a role in the accident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).