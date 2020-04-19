Haridwar and Nainital Districts in Uttarakhand Declared ‘Red Zone’ After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Dehradun, April 19: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in hill state Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Nainital districts have been declared 'Red Zone'. The red zones comprise places with major outbreaks, orange zones will include places where new cases are emerging or showing a sign of decline. The decision has been taken after the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state hit 42. According to Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health), 80% of the cases in the State are from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, no new COVID-19 cases were reported till 8 am on April 19 in Uttarakhand, keeping the total affected by the disease to 42. Reports inform that among the total people infected as on date, 9 have recovered and none have passed away.

On Saturday, two more people tested coronavirus positive in Uttarakhand taking the state tally from 40 to 42. According to reports, the two infected people are from Haridwar and have a history of contact with Tabhligi Jamaat followers. A report by New Indian Express inform that out of 42 corona positive cases, 32 are directly related to Tabhligi Jamaat followers. On April 17, three people, including a doctor and a one-year-old child, had tested positive in the state.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry had classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone to roll out stricter measures to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In India, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 15,712 on Sunday with 1,334 new cases and 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 507 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far. On Friday, the Health Ministry said that the ratio between number of patients recovered and number of deaths is 80:20 and 13.6 per cent people have recovered so far.