Harischandra Amgaonkar's Mother Dies of Coronavirus Day After Shiv Sena Corporator Fell Prey to Pandemic

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, June 10: A day after a Shiv Sena Corporator from Mira-Bhayandar, died due to coronavirus, his mother also succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday. Harischandra Amgaonkar’s mother was 75 years old and was admitted to the Horizon Prime Hospital in Thane for COVID-19 treatment, reported Mumbai Mirror. Amgaonkar, his mother and wife were admitted to the hospital around 14 days ago. However, his wife discharged earlier this month. Coronavirus Recoveries in India Surpass Active Cases, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands at 48.88%.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought a report on the death of the Shiv Sena corporator to establish if she had any co-morbid conditions. The 55-year-old Shiv Sena corporator was on ventilator support. According to Sena sources, the four-time corporator was extremely active during the viral outbreak in the township and had helped the needy in the area.

On Tuesday night, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni also died due to coronavirus. Keni was 58 years old. He was the corporator of Kalwa which comes under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). He is survived by his wife Pramila Keni, son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons.

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 90,000-mark in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state of India. The death toll in Maharashtra also mounted to 3,289. Currently, there are 44,860 active COVID-19 cases in the state. In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai, alone more than 50,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while over 1,700 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.