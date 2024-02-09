Gurugram, February 9: The son of a police officer tried to run over an inspector and an assistant commissioner of police after he was caught pulling stunts to satisfy his need for social media likes. The latter then managed to flee the scene. The arrests have not yet been made, but a complaint was filed the day after the horrifying incident took place in Gurugram, Haryana, on January 16 in front of the accused's father, himself a cop. According to police, on the evening of January 16, as ACP (Crime) Varun Dhaiya and a police inspector from the Crime Branch were on route to carry out a raid, they spotted the accused and his friends pulling out stunts in a Scorpio in the Gurugram neighbourhood of Garhi Harsaru.

The accused was arrested, and his father, a police officer, was notified when the ACP and the inspector flagged down the Scorpio. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts in Lucknow; Stick Head Out of Car Window, Spill Alcohol on Road (Watch Video).

When his father arrived, the accused received two to four slaps. An official stated that the man was furious and proceeded to drive Dahiya and the inspector over by jumping into the Scorpio and starting the engine. The guy drove off, but the police were hit by the SUV and had to retreat while they were injured. According to Dahiya, an initial information report was filed at the Gurgaon Sector 10 police station on January 17, and the accused is now being taken into custody. He didn't disclose who the man was. Uttar Pradesh: Two Youths Ride on Bonnet of Moving SUV in Etawah, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

On the other hand, officials noted that previous recordings of the man and his pals pulling out stunts on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway had also gone viral. They asserted that he is a serial offender. A viral video of the accused shows a Fortuner driving in reverse in the midst of a three-lane road as the music is composed of Haryanvi and Punjabi songs. Then, is it observed that the accused's Scorpio, which has flashing lights on the bonnet, is swerving at a fast rate of speed into another vehicle, narrowly missing the other every time.

