Gurugram, November 26: A neighbour’s dogs attacked a toddler girl in a Haryana village and dragged her to a shed, where they bit her severely on Wednesday, November 22. The one-and-a-half-year-old child was playing outside her home with her brother in Fatehabad district when the dogs mauled her. She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the police said on Sunday.

According to a report published by India Today, the child’s uncle heard the screams and ran to save her from the dogs. He took her to a private hospital with the help of her family. The police filed a case against Surendra, the owner of the dogs, for negligence under section 289 of the IPC. The dogs were quarantined for 15 days after the attack. HC on Stray Dog Bite: Punjab and Haryana High Court Sets Minimum Compensation at Rs 10,000 Per Tooth Mark, Declares State Responsible for Animal Attacks.

According to the police, this is the first time a dog bite case in Fatehabad has led to an FIR. The child is still in treatment and has eight bite marks on her body, said Ravinder Kumar, the investigating officer of Sadar Police Station. He added that the case is under further investigation.

Holding the state as “primarily responsible” for paying compensation to people in incidents where stray animals are involved, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that in cases relating to dog bites, the financial assistance shall be at a minimum of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark and where the flesh has been pulled off the skin, it shall be a minimum of Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm of wound. Dog Attack in Haryana: Elderly Woman Hospitalised After Being Bitten by Pet Dog in Ambala, Owner Booked.

While disposing of 193 pleas, the high court also ordered the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to constitute committees chaired by the deputy commissioners of respective districts to determine such compensation.

