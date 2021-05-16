Chandigarh, May 16: The Haryana government on Sunday announced to extend the statewide lockdown till May 24 to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Home Minister Anil Vij said.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he said in a tweet. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by Another Week Till May 24 to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

The development comes as Haryana continues to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, reporting 9,676 new infections officially on Saturday. The state's health bulletin also reported 144 deaths on Saturday.

A day earlier, the state saw 9,676 cases with the total active cases rose to 84,870. According to the health bulletin, the state reported 6,546 deaths till Saturday.

