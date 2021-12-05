Gurugram, December 5: In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives after their car rammed into a pile of bricks along Sardhana road in Gurugram on Friday while one another passenger of the car suffered critical injuries and is currently under treatment at a hospital. According to reports, all the six passengers of the car worked at a private hospital and were returning after attending a wedding function at Sardhana village when the tragic accident took place. Gurugram Accident: Two Dead after Bike Hits Wall of Iffco Chowk U-Turn Flyover.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the car was being driven at a speed of 80-90 kmph. Police reportedly said that the driver tried to negotiate a pothole and lost control. The car crashed into a pile of bricks resulting in the dead of five passengers while one suffered serious injuries. When the police team from the Sector 93 outpost reached the spot, five of the passengers had already died. The injured passenger is currently being treated at a private hospital. Gurugram Road Accident: 1 Dead After Car Hits His Bike on Southern Peripheral Road; Case Registered.

The deceased have been identified as Neyaz Khan from Ghazipur in UP, Jagdir from Jind in Haryana, Prince from Bihar, Sagar from Gurugram and Jibacss from Nepal. Sagar was reportedly driving the car. Meanwhile, the sixth passenger, Hardik Tiwari is being treated for the injuries. All six were reported working at Genesis Hospital. They were driving a Swift Dzire car.

