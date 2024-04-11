Haryana Road Accident: Five Schoolchildren Killed As Overloaded Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District (Watch Video)

Chandigarh, April 11: Five children were killed and several others injured after an overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Truck Kills 3 Women Farmers at Tikri Border.

School Bus Overturns in Haryana

VIDEO | Several children were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in Haryana's #Narnaul earlier today. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/mkaLfTAgpd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident, said an official. Details are awaited.

