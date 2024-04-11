Haryana Road Accident: Five Schoolchildren Killed As Overloaded Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District (Watch Video)

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident, said an official. Details are awaited.

News IANS| Apr 11, 2024 11:05 AM IST
Road Accident Representative Image (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Pixabay)

Chandigarh, April 11: Five children were killed and several others injured after an overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Truck Kills 3 Women Farmers at Tikri Border.

School Bus Overturns in Haryana

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident, said an official. Details are awaited.

Chandigarh, April 11: Five children were killed and several others injured after an overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Truck Kills 3 Women Farmers at Tikri Border.

