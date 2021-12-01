Gurugram, December 1: In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life in a road accident near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram around Monday midnight. According to reports, the deceased, identified as 20-year-old Shubham Shekhawat, was on his way back home in Sector 17C when his car crashed into a divider and overturned. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

According to a report by the Times of India, Shekhawat was going back to his home after attending a function, he failed to steer a turn, his car hit a divider and turned turtle. He was rushed to the hospital, however he was declared dead on arrival. The victim's autopsy report revealed that he had suffered injuries in head and lost a lot of blood which caused his death. His body was handed over to his family. Gurugram Road Accident: 1 Dead After Car Hits His Bike on Southern Peripheral Road; Case Registered.

An FIR has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Sector 18 police station in this regard. A police officer was quoted by TOI as saying, "He lost control of the car and hit the divider.The Baleno then overturned. A team from the IFFCO Chowk checkpost rushed to the spot."

