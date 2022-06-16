New Delhi, June 16: A 32-year-old man, working in a factory in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was arrested by the Delhi police for online stalking and sending obscene images and videos to more than 200 women, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, was nabbed by the Cyber police station of north district.

Furnishing details, Dy. Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said a woman lodged a complaint alleging that some unknown person has been stalking and harassing her through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages as well as sending obscene images/videos to her. On the basis of this complaint, the police sought information from various social media platforms to trace the identity of the alleged stalker. The call detail records of the stalker were also checked and analysed. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Surgery at RN Cooper Hospital, Family Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Refutes Claim.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 354-A and 354-D of the Indian Penal Code. The technical investigation led to the identification of the accused who was working in a juice factory in Bahadurgarh. Consequently, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended by the police from Bahadurgarh.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Manoj Kumar had marital issues with his wife due to which he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and would harass them through calling and messaging apps.

"He used to send obscene videos to the victims and go to the extent of calling and messaging them even at inappropriate hours. The accused has admitted to stalking and harassing around 200 women through various social media platforms," Kalsi said. The mobile phone along with two SIM cards used by him for committing the offence have also been seized by the police.

