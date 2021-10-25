Gurugram, October 25: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Haryana’s Gurugram district on Sunday. The five-year-old girl’s father is a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bhondsi police station in Gurugram. At the time of the incident, the father of the girl was out for work. Hyderabad Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered by Neighbour, Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s mother and his two brothers were at home. The accused, who is also a migrant labourer, visited the girl’s house and took her out on the pretext of buying her some eatables. The minor’s family started searching for her when she did not return for hours.

As per the media report, the girl was found in an unconscious condition with the accused in a field. After seeing, the girl’s family coming, the accused fled from the spot. The five-year-old girl was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

On Monday, the girl’s body will be sent for postmortem. The child’s family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 302 and 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested by the police.

