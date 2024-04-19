Rohtak, April 19: In a shocking incident from Rohtak district, Haryana, two prisoners have been booked for allegedly raping a woman inmate in a prison van after offering her spiked cold drink when the cops were busy with documentation. The accused, identified as Manish and Satish from a village in Jind district, were out for treatment along with the victim.

TOI reported that the woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak (PGIMS), stated in her complaint that the assault occurred while the police were busy with documentation post-treatment. She alleges that the accused offered her a spiked cold drink and sexually assaulted her in the prison van while the security personnel were preoccupied. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Woman After Brutally Thrashing Her With Belt and Pipe, Puts Chilli Powder on Wounds and Seals Her Mouth With Adhesive; Arrested.

The complaint was lodged at the Jind Civil Line police station, and a zero FIR under Section 376 has been registered against both accused. The FIR has been forwarded to Rohtak police for further investigation as the crime occurred within their jurisdiction. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend to Death, Killed Minutes Later by Victim’s Mother.

The date of the crime has not been mentioned in the FIR, and a thorough investigation is underway. The victim, serving a 10-year jail term in connection with an NDPS case, had previously attempted suicide due to alleged stress. A case for the suicide attempt had been lodged against her at that time.

