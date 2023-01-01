Gurugram, January 1: Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a man from Bulandshahr who had murdered his wife by putting her face on a burning stove after she stopped him from drinking alcohol. The accused has been identified as Pinku, who is a resident of Bulandshahr in UP. A case was registered against the accused in August 2021 for murdering his wife, Kalpana.

The couple had been married for six years, and both of them used to work as labourers at a kiln in Khedi Kala village of Haryana's Faridabad, reported TOI.

The victim Kalpana Devi, before succumbing to her injuries, told police that her husband used to thrash her daily after consuming liquor. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video)

On August 6 when Kalpana was cooking food, Pintu started consuming alcohol. When she objected to his drinking, a verbal spat ensued between them and in a fit of rage, Pintu forcibly pushed her face onto a burning stove, injuring her badly. The accused did not stop there. He poured hot grams on her face and fled from the spot when she started screaming. The woman was rushed to a hospital with serious burn injuries on her face and back. In the hospital she gave her statement to the police but later succumbed to her injuries. Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Wall of Structure Collapses Adjacent House in Mulund

After the crime, in August 2021, the man was on the run and kept shifting his location across Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, to escape the police. There was Rs 5,000 reward for catching him. The police conducted raids at several locations, which eventually led them to the accused.

