Sonipat, August 20: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Wednesday evening during a fight over the accused’s habit of consuming alcohol. The accused has been identified as Gyan Prakash. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot. The incident took place in the Gedore colony of Sonipat’s Kundli industrial area on the night of August 18 as the fight broke out between the couple over Prakash’s habit of consuming alcohol. Tamil Nadu: Alcoholic Man Hacked to Death by Wife In Front of Children.

According to a report published in CNN News18, on Wednesday, when the accused came home under the influence of alcohol, Sunita asked him to stop coming home after dring liquor. It enraged Prakash, and it led to a fight between the two. In a fit of anger, Prakash slit the throat of Sunita with a knife. The complaint was registered by Ramkali Devi, the accused’s mother. She was living with her son and his family in a rented house. Man Kills Wife After Sex in Nainital; Arrested by Delhi Police.

“His wife Sunita used to register her protest and anger against Gyan Prakash’s drinking habit. They used to fight over this issue in the past too,” reported the media house quoting Devi as saying. The complainant took Sunita to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A case has been registered against the accused. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab Prakash. Sunita’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a man allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpatuu district on August 7. The incident took place on Saturday at the Payaanur area of Mamallapuram town after the woman threatened the accused of filing a police complaint for harassing her. The accused was arrested.

