The Haryana police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his sister's 15-year-old daughter in the Yamunanagar district of the state. Police officials said that the accused identified as Sanju Vaish (31), a resident of Jagadhri was arrested on Monday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the victim's mother filed a police complaint against the accused. On July 1, a case against Vaish was registered under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at one of the police stations in the district.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her brother Sanju raped her daughter which led to her being impregnated. "My daughter fell ill and I took her to hospital for treatment and after medical, it came to light that she was pregnant for two and a half months," the woman told the cops.

Furthermore, the woman said that when she spoke to her daughter, she revealed that her mama (maternal uncle) raped her when he came home nearly two and a half months ago.

"Sanju threatened the minor girl and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anybody, due to which, the girl was scared and remained silent. When the matter came to light, the girl's mother lodged a complaint against her brother," a Yamunanagar police spokesman said.

An official said that medical examinations of the victim and accused were conducted while their samples were also sent for a DNA test.

After being arrested, the accused was produced before a district court on Tuesday, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

