Noida, May 2: In yet another instance of sexual crimes against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in her neighbourhood on Saturday.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the accused, identified as Mohit, is a resident of Old Faridabad. Mohit is a native of Gautam Budh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, said the police. Reportedly, the accused kidnapped the girl and took her to an abandoned place where he allegedly assaulted her sexually. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Neighbour in Ujjain; Accused Absconding.

The accused was arrested on Sunday. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the sections of the POCSO Act.

