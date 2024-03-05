Haryana Shocker: TTE Pushes Woman off Moving Train After She Boards Wrong Coach in Faridabad, Booked for Attempted Murder

The incident took place on February 29, according to police, when Devi went to the train station to catch a train to Jhansi to attend a relative's wedding. She purchased a general coach ticket at 12:15 pm, but she boarded the Jhelum Express AC-1 coach instead. She claimed in her complaint that the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) had asked her to get off the train.

Devi, the wife of a labourer who works in the NCR city, underwent surgery at the ESIC Hospital to treat fractures in both legs. She is currently recuperating and her health is steady. The TTE is reportedly fled the scene. Indian Army Jawan, Pushed Off Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express by TTE at Bareilly Railway Station, Loses Both Legs; His Condition Remains Critical.

Faridabad, March 5: After pushing a woman off a moving train in Faridabad, Haryana, on suspicion of boarding the AC 1 carriage while in possession of a general compartment ticket, a TTE was charged with attempted murder. At the Faridabad station, 40-year-old Bhavna Devi, became stuck between the carriage and the platform. However, her 17-year-old daughter, and other passengers rescued her out.

I asked him to let me wait till the train arrived at the next stop as it was going to move. I offered to pay the fee after showing him my ticket. But when I didn't get off, he became upset and threatened to shove me out. As the train began to move, I asked for him once more. He forced her off the moving train and flung her bag and belongings outside, Devi told TOI. 'Tumhare Baap Ki Gaadi Hai Kya?' Uttar Pradesh Cop Engages in Heated Argument With TTE in Train After Being Questioned for Travelling Without Ticket (Watch Video).

The TTE pushed her with the "intention to kill," according to the lawsuit. According to police, they filed a formal complaint (FIR) against the TTE at the Government Railway station, citing Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to kill). Devi has given her train ticket to the authorities.

