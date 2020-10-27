New Delhi, October 27: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, which was hearing a plea seeking to transfer the trial in the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, said that the same will be decided at a later stage. Hathras Gangrape: Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notice to UP Government.

The bench said that all aspects of the Hathras case, including security to the victim's family and witnesses will be looked after by the Allahabad High Court. "So far as the transfer of the Hathras case to Delhi is concerned, it is appropriate for the CBI to conclude the investigation and it will be decided at the later stage," the bench said.

The court observed that once the investigation is complete, the transfer of the case can be considered. "As of now, CBI is dealing with it and there is no cause of apprehension," it added.

The bench also asked the CBI to file its status reports in Allahabad High Court. A 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

When her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the Uttar Pradesh Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully and without the family's consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.

The post-mortem report of the victim has said that she suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra". The police have claimed the forensic report has revealed that the woman was not raped.